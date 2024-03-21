1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 5,432 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after buying an additional 155,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,831,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 254,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

