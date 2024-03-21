1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $334,000 Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,904 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $76,050,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $84,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.28. 384,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

