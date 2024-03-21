Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.3 %

WBA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. 2,702,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,772,239. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

