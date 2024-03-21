The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Western Union by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,854,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,324,000 after acquiring an additional 408,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 538,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,985. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Insider Transactions at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

