Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EFX traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.50. 230,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.34. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

