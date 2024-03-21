1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $743,000 Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,126 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $37.87. 144,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

