1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $714,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $26.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $722.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,124. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $646.22 and a 200-day moving average of $560.50. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.