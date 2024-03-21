1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.50. 230,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,278. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

