1834 Investment Advisors Co. Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,631. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

