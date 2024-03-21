Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,847 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 168,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,924. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

