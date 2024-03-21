1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 87,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,285,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $77,707,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $492.22. 1,172,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,663. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.45 and its 200 day moving average is $518.41. The company has a market capitalization of $453.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

