Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,444 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.19 on Thursday, hitting $510.95. 1,781,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,870. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $582.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

