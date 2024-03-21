1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 3,525 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after buying an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after purchasing an additional 548,995 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.05. The stock had a trading volume of 238,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,398. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

