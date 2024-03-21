1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 4,856 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,783,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,378,898. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

