Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of ~11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.25.

DRI opened at $174.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 9,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

