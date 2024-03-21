Shore Capital Upgrades Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to “Buy”

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 665 ($8.47) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.89) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.77) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.36).

Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 18.80 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 396.80 ($5.05). The stock had a trading volume of 311,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,660. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.50 ($12.71). The company has a market capitalization of £597.14 million, a PE ratio of 748.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 446.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 680.15.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.01), for a total transaction of £40,479 ($51,532.78). Insiders acquired a total of 88 shares of company stock valued at $44,951 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

