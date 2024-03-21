Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 9,157 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,721 shares of company stock worth $28,778,157 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.98. 672,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

