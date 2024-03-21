Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,378 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

AJG traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.80. The company had a trading volume of 160,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,921. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $179.97 and a one year high of $256.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.