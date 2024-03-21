Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $7.93 on Thursday, reaching $259.89. The company had a trading volume of 832,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,551. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

