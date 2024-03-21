OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $203,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,000. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

