Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 1,261 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,822.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,865.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $31.79. 153,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,801. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

