Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 17,309 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coty

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COTY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. 719,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,649. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

