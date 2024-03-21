Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.15 Million Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.08% of AZZ worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 4,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 357,110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AZZ in the third quarter valued at $485,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AZZ by 4,165.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 400,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the third quarter valued at $5,216,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AZZ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.05. 20,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

