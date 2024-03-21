iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Single Point Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Single Point Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 24.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $525.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.09 and a 12-month high of $526.56. The stock has a market cap of $406.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

