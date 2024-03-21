Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.410–0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.5 million-$581.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.0 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.560-3.000 EPS.

Guess? Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GES stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Guess? has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

GES has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Guess? by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Guess? by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Guess? by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

