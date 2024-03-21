Terra Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001389 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $637.29 million and approximately $98.13 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001878 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000915 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000762 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000701 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 690,693,419 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
