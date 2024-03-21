Axie Infinity Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $10.03 or 0.00015104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $78.46 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006215 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00025472 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,672.63 or 1.00362431 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010472 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00157885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,161,988 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,115,100.52997345 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.95030421 USD and is up 11.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 433 active market(s) with $86,625,478.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.