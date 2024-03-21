Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $202.05 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $13.65 or 0.00020554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $202.05 million and $14.35 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00069032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00043525 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,796,969 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

