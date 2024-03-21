Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $58.44 and last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 161907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

