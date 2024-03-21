Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $814.02 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $422.16 or 0.00635479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.31 billion and $814.02 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,431.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00121118 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,674,712 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

