Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0449 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $174.02 million and $10.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006215 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00025472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,672.63 or 1.00362431 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010472 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00157885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04374375 USD and is up 13.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $11,037,825.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.