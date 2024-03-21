Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $146.01 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Steem has a total market capitalization of $146.01 million and $13.77 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,431.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.16 or 0.00635479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00129305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00045534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00211813 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00121118 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,202,963 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.