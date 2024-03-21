Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $253.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,256. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $163.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.44.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.