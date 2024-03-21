OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $530.26. 67,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $334.79 and a one year high of $537.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $508.17 and its 200-day moving average is $470.92.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.