OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Nucor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Nucor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,094,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,376,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.25. The company had a trading volume of 164,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.02. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.