MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $24.07 on Thursday, hitting $1,552.91. The stock had a trading volume of 108,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,513. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,663.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,504.30.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

