Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $33.00 at Evercore ISI

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.54. 506,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,426. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $29.58.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

