Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (WAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

NYSE WAL traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 619,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,431. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. State Street Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $77,957,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $68,940,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,320,000 after buying an additional 1,107,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $32,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

