Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Target Price to GBX 470

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 565 ($7.19) to GBX 470 ($5.98) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.73% from the stock’s current price.
Aptitude Software Group Stock Down 12.0 %
APTD stock traded down GBX 43 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 316 ($4.02). The stock had a trading volume of 150,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. Aptitude Software Group has a 1-year low of GBX 224.50 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($4.84). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,900.00 and a beta of 0.41.
