Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Target Price to GBX 470

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 565 ($7.19) to GBX 470 ($5.98) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.73% from the stock’s current price.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Down 12.0 %

APTD stock traded down GBX 43 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 316 ($4.02). The stock had a trading volume of 150,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. Aptitude Software Group has a 1-year low of GBX 224.50 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 380 ($4.84). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,900.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.