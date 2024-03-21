American Resources (AREC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

American Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ AREC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,221. American Resources has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

