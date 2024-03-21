On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Redburn Partners

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.06) price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of OTB traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 153.60 ($1.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. On the Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.24 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.60 ($2.31). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

