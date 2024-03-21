On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Redburn Partners

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.06) price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
