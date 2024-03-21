Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the software’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,032.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,032.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,427 shares of company stock worth $14,108,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after buying an additional 932,717 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,487,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 346,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

