Royal Bank of Canada Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 220

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
