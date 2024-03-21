Royal Bank of Canada Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 220

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

IAG traded up GBX 4.85 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 166.85 ($2.12). The stock had a trading volume of 17,419,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,754,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. The firm has a market cap of £8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 387.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 132.63 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 182 ($2.32).

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

