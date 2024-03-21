Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

STB traded down GBX 22.40 ($0.29) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 635.60 ($8.09). 105,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,811. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 550 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 750 ($9.55). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 701.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 664. The company has a market cap of £121.02 million, a PE ratio of 427.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

