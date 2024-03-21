Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Secure Trust Bank Trading Down 3.4 %
STB traded down GBX 22.40 ($0.29) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 635.60 ($8.09). 105,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,811. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 550 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 750 ($9.55). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 701.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 664. The company has a market cap of £121.02 million, a PE ratio of 427.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79.
Secure Trust Bank Company Profile
