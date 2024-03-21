Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s current price.

Shares of DXRX traded up GBX 4.38 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 105.88 ($1.35). 47,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.52. The company has a market cap of £89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Diaceutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.40).

In other news, insider Graham Paterson bought 33,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £33,228.36 ($42,302.18). 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

