Globe Life Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,645 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 703% compared to the average volume of 454 put options.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after buying an additional 181,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after buying an additional 168,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE GL traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.79. 287,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

