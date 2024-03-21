EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,168 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 2,720 put options.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

EYPT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 128,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,615. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,298.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $14,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,893,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,141,391.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,989,582 shares of company stock worth $39,080,886. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,522 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

