EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,168 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 2,720 put options.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %
EYPT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 128,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,615. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $30.99.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,298.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $14,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,893,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,141,391.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,989,582 shares of company stock worth $39,080,886. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,522 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Market Rally To Continue After Fed Gives Traders What They Wanted
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.