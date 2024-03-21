Traders Purchase Large Volume of Comstock Resources Put Options (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,589 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 97% compared to the average volume of 2,334 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,269,000 after buying an additional 393,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,068 shares during the period. KGH Ltd raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,702. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

