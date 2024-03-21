Traders Buy High Volume of Western Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 30,778 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 20,811 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Western Digital Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,872,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

