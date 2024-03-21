Smart Share Global (EM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

Smart Share Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 91,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $169.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.48. Smart Share Global has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

Smart Share Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smart Share Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global Limited ( NYSE:EM Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Smart Share Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

